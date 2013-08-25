Lavelle Hawkins hot-headed in San Francisco 49ers' win over Minnesota Vikings

Reigning NFL MVP Adrian Peterson didn't touch the ball in two snaps of action for Minnesota, making his preseason debut -- and first appearance in the exhibition schedule since 2011 -- as he begins a year in which he will try to become the first player with consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons. "It was definitely limited but I felt like it was kind of effective getting the play-action in," he said. "It is all about keeping your body in shape, doing the necessary things ... just making sure your body is ready to roll."