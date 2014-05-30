LaVar Arrington says parents have to be proactive about sports safety

Former Washington Redskins linebacker LaVar Arrington talked about what it meant to him to meet President Barack Obama and serve as an ambassador to Heads Up Football at the White House's Healthy Kids and Safe Sports Concussion Summit on Thursday.
Published: May 30, 2014 at 05:27 AM
