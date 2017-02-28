Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signs 5-year Chiefs extension

The Chiefs have rewarded one of the key cogs in their ground attack with a lucrative long-term contract.
Kansas City finalized a five-year contract extension with right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, his agent announced Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport the new deal is worth $41.25 million.
A sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Duvernay-Tardif has started 30 games over the past two years after essentially redshirting as a rookie. With Duvernay-Tardif and center Mitch Morse emerging as effective run blockers, the Chiefs' running game has remained effective even with Spencer Ware replacing Jamaal Charles as the featured back.
Duvernay-Tardif is one of the most interesting players in today's NFL. In addition to playing football, he is also a medical student at Montreal's prestigious McGill University. He has taken two yearlong sailing trips with his family.
"If they ever want to do a '30 for 30' on an offensive lineman, it would have to be Larry," Morse said of his teammate last summer. "The guy is multi-talented."
The man with divided passions has quickly become one of coach Andy Reid's favorite players.
"The way he's wired is just different," Reid explained, via ESPN.com. "He's brilliant, but he can just get down and just be dirty tough. He's able to separate that. But that dirty tough part, I don't want him if he's an orthopedic surgeon to do my knee replacement with that attitude. You understand what I'm saying?"
Duvernay-Tardif has a bright future as a surgeon. In the meantime, he's building a rather comfortable nest egg with football.