Latimer admits struggling to keep up with Manning

The 6-foot-2 wideout caught just two passes for 23 yards on 37 offensive snaps. Latimer admitted he struggled keeping up with Peyton Manning's pace of play.
As many rookies experience, Latimer said he often got in his own way, thinking instead of playing.
"They kept me going when I was at practice getting yelled at with people saying I didn't know what I was doing. They said repeatedly, 'Your time will come,' " Latimer said. "They said I had it in me, that I have to go out there and show the world. Part of my grind is making them look good."
Entering his second season the coaching staff expects Latimer to make a big jump. The wideout is slated to take more snaps on the outside in three-receiver sets, with Emmanuel Sanders bumping to the slot.
After spending time working with Manning this offseason, Latimer believes he's ready to take advantage of the opportunity.
"I am pounding it into my head. I have to make sure I get it especially by the time of minicamp," he said. "You don't want to be out there looking like a fool."
