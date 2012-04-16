Latest NFL concussion suit cites Saints' bounties

ATLANTA (AP) - Four former NFL players have filed the latest lawsuit claiming the league didn't properly protect players from concussions.
The lawsuit filed Monday in state court in Atlanta cites the controversy surrounding New Orleans' bounty system as evidence the league has long glorified violent hits.
The NFL's investigation found that as many as 27 Saints defenders from the past three seasons may have taken part in the club's pay-for-pain bounty system.
The complaint was filed on behalf of Myron Guyton, Lomas Brown, Jessie Small and Willie Whitehead. It was filed by attorney Von DuBose, who's also an NFL agent.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said any allegation that the league intentionally sought to mislead players is meritless.
