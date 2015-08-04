Latest groin injury ruins Arian Foster's fantasy value

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain confirmed that Foster will indeed need surgery on Tuesday, torpedoing his fantasy value for the immediate future. Foster isn't done for the season, though, as McClain adds that Foster should return in season. Foster has been dogged by groin injuries for much of his career, missing 11 games over the past two seasons due to injuries (some stemming from his groin). The IR/designated to return list would force Foster to sit until Week 6, when he could start practicing, though he couldn't be activated for a game until after Week 8. With the Texans having their bye in Week 9, that renders Foster a non-fantasy entity for almost the entire fantasy regular season (his first eligible game would be Week 10). If you're in a deeper league, you could roster him and try to work around having one less bench spot, but Foster will be better off left on the waiver wire in most formats. Owners would be savvy to monitor his progress and potentially pick him up around Week 6, though, if his health is improving.