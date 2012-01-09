Latest buzz on the coordinator carousel; uncertainty in Oakland

» Atlanta is preparing for some major brain drain. The Falcons already lost defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, who returned to the college ranks to take the same job at Auburn. Team officials believe Mularkey has a very good chance to end up as Jacksonville's head coach, and they know that he would be bringing at least a few members of their offensive staff with him. And Les Snead, righthand man to GM Thomas Dimitroff, is a strong candidate for the general manager openings in Chicago and Indianapolis. Transition is looming. With one year left on Matt Ryan's contract, figuring out a comparable player for him in contract talks is going to be tricky. He's a fabulous player in the comfy confines of his home dome during the regular season, but he hasn't been the same quarterback on the road and in the playoffs.