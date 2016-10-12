Around the NFL

Late-season return possible for Sammy Watkins

Published: Oct 12, 2016 at 02:50 AM

All of a sudden, everything is coming up Rex Ryan.

The latest bit of good news comes courtesy of Dr. Robert Anderson, who recommended that Bills star wide receiver Sammy Watkins did not need surgery on his injured foot. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, that means Watkins is in line for a late-season return in 2016.

As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adds, Anderson's diagnosis confirms what Buffalo had hoped and expected all along. Watkins' foot was sound structurally. Now, they just want him at 100 percent before rushing him onto the field again.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, coach Rex Ryan said he was unaware of any development regarding Watkins' health.

The Bills have won three straight games over quality opponents and now they glide into one of the easier pockets of their schedule. Ryan will host a sub-100 percent Colin Kaepernick, who is starting his first football game in roughly a year for the 49ers this weekend. Then, it is on to the troubled Dolphins in Miami.

Buffalo has not been struggling in Watkins' absence but would absolutely welcome back the dominant wide receiver upon his return. Watkins was placed on injured reserve back in late September, which means he could return by early December if his rehabilitation continues on schedule.

In the meantime, Tyrod Taylor will continue to play smart football and the Bills, under new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, will keep feeding LeSean McCoy. That has been the recipe for success over their three-game winning streak, so why deviate now?

It is possible Watkins returns to a very different Buffalo offense than the one he left a few weeks ago. It's also possible it is the most efficient offense he's seen in his short time in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

