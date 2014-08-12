Late-round draft picks key to fantasy championships

BONUS! -- Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (ADP: Round 15): While I didn't appear on Fantasy Live today, I still figured I'd offer one more late-round gem for fantasy drafts. I've made a point to grab Devonta Freeman in most of our NFL.com expert mock drafts, and for good reason. Freeman has all of the skills to succeed at the NFL level, but most importantly, he could have tremendous opportunity. He's currently behind Steven Jackson on the depth chart, but after years of impressive work Jackson's body is beginning to wear down. If and when that comes, Freeman will be in line for the lion's share of the carries, as he's a more complete back than Jacquizz Rodgers. And even if Jackson stays healthy all season, there's a good chance Freeman still gets enough touches to serve as a nice RB3 or flex option. Heck, Adam has proclaimed that he'll wear John Cena shoes if Freeman doesn't get 200 touches. Not that I wouldn't love to see Adam on television in those shoes, but I for one hope he doesn't lose his wager, as I want my Freeman investment to pay dividends immediately.