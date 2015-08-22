Late rally pushes Patriots past Saints

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. -- Brandin Cooks caught all four passes thrown his way for 117 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown from Drew Brees, and the New Orleans Saints raced to a 21-0 lead before the New England Patriots rallied for a 26-24 preseason victory on Saturday night.
Brees, a healthy scratch last week when New Orleans (0-2) lost at Baltimore, was 8 of 10 for 159 yards and two TDs, the other going to veteran tight end Ben Watson.
After Tom Brady failed to move New England (1-1) for a first down on three series, backup Jimmy Garoppolo led five scoring drives, starting with his scramble and 24-yard scoring pass to Chris Harper.
Dion Lewis added an 11-yard TD run and James White scored from 3 yards. New England finally pulled in front on Stephen Gostkowski's second field goal, a 35-yarder with 14 seconds left.
