Late-game collapses haunting defending Super Bowl champs

Published: Oct 02, 2009 at 06:17 AM
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive
Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."