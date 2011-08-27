Late Buccaneers TD drive foils Dolphins

Published: Aug 27, 2011 at 04:15 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Rudy Carpenter threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Overbay with 3:11 remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.

Josh Freeman directed a TD drive just before the half to finish on a positive note, and Connor Barth kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Bucs. Tampa Bay overcame 15 penalties in a performance not nearly as crisp as it had hoped for coming off last week's sloppy, lopsided loss to the New England Patriots.

Brandon Marshall scored on a 60-yard pass from Chad Henne, and Dan Carpenter kicked field goals of 21 and 47 yards for the Dolphins, who were penalized 11 times themselves.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Nancy Gold, Vice President of Brand Strategy for the New Orleans Saints

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Saints vice president of brand strategy Nancy Gold discusses the moment she realized she NEEDED a career in sports, working for two dynamic female owners and the Superdome's massive renovation.
news

Jets trading WR Mecole Hardman to Chiefs

﻿Mecole Hardman﻿'s stay with the Jets never left the gate. Now, he's headed back to the familiar skies of Kansas City. The Jets are trading Hardman to the Chiefs, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) questionable to play vs. Saints

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable for the Jaguars' road game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Saints on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Jaguars face the Saints on "Thursday Night Football."