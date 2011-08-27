Late Buccaneers TD drive foils Dolphins

TAMPA, Fla. -- Rudy Carpenter threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Overbay with 3:11 remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.
Josh Freeman directed a TD drive just before the half to finish on a positive note, and Connor Barth kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Bucs. Tampa Bay overcame 15 penalties in a performance not nearly as crisp as it had hoped for coming off last week's sloppy, lopsided loss to the New England Patriots.
Brandon Marshall scored on a 60-yard pass from Chad Henne, and Dan Carpenter kicked field goals of 21 and 47 yards for the Dolphins, who were penalized 11 times themselves.
