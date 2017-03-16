Latavius Murray with Vikings offers fantasy clarity

Now he takes his game to Minnesota where he'll try to replace one of the franchise's legends. Murray won't make anyone forget about Peterson in his prime, but he is currently five years younger and doesn't have the accumulated wear-and-tear. His touchdown-scoring prowess will serve as a solid replacement for Matt Asiata, who was the team's goal-line banger over the past couple of seasons. The Vikings rebuild of the offensive line will ultimately have an impact on Murray's production. If it doesn't get any better, Murray will need to figure out how to break tackles which he was fairly pedestrian at last year. Nonetheless, his potential opportunity should keep him as a fringe RB1 this year.