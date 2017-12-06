Latavius Murray is matchup-proof in Week 14 fantasy

Next Gen Stats: One note that gives Gabbert an uptick in terms of his weekly floor is his propensity to frequently throw downfield. In the last two games, he's posted 11.6 and 9.5 Average Intended Air Yards (IAY) per attempt via Next Gen Stats. Both of those are top-10 numbers for their respective weeks. The only quarterbacks ahead of him in Week 13 were Carson Wentz, Alex Smith and DeShone Kizer. His 9.5 IAY in Week 12 landed him just behind guys like Philip Rivers, Josh McCown and Russell Wilson. He just needs to start connecting more on those deep balls, but when J.J. Nelson hauls in just four catches on 15 targets the last three games, you can get an idea of why Gabbert has struggled.