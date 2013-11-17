Last-second field goal lifts Saints over 49ers

Published: Nov 17, 2013 at 12:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Marques Colston capped a record-setting day with a 20-yard reception to get the Saints into field goal range, and Garrett Hartley kicked a 31-yarder as time expired, lifting New Orleans to a 23-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Hartley, who had missed four field goals in the Saints' previous three games, made all three of his field goal attempts in the fourth quarter - he earlier hit from 21 and 42 yards. The Saints (8-2) overcame three turnovers, a failed fourth down conversion and a 20-14 deficit.

Colston finished with five catches for 80 yards to become the Saints' all-time leader in yards receiving with 7,922, passing Eric Martin's two-decade-old mark of 7,854.

Colin Kaepernick completed 17 of 31 passes for only 127 yards and was sacked three times as the Niners (6-4) lost their second straight.

