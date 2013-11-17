Last-second field goal lifts Saints over 49ers

NEW ORLEANS -- Marques Colston capped a record-setting day with a 20-yard reception to get the Saints into field goal range, and Garrett Hartley kicked a 31-yarder as time expired, lifting New Orleans to a 23-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Colston finished with five catches for 80 yards to become the Saints' all-time leader in yards receiving with 7,922, passing Eric Martin's two-decade-old mark of 7,854.
Colin Kaepernick completed 17 of 31 passes for only 127 yards and was sacked three times as the Niners (6-4) lost their second straight.
