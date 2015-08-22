Last-second field goal lifts Chargers over Cardinals

Published: Aug 22, 2015 at 06:29 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona rookie David Johnson rushed for 66 yards in 13 carries in his NFL debut, San Diego had six first-half sacks, and rookie Josh Lambo kicked a 42-yard field goal as the game ended to give the Chargers a 22-19 preseason victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Johnson, a fourth-round pick from Northern Iowa who had been out most of training camp with a hamstring injury, also caught two passes for 15 yards.

Melvin Ingram sacked Carson Palmer twice.

Palmer, playing less than one quarter, completed a 57-yard pass to rookie speedster J.J. Nelson to set up his 17-yard TD pass to John Brown.

San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers sat out the game.

Rookie quarterback Phillip Sims directed the Cardinals to 10 fourth-quarter points to tie it at 19 before Lambo won it.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

