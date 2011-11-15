Last-place Vikings can't get a break; Winfield lost for season

Notes: Long snapper Cullen Loeffler injured his rotator cuff, but Frazier said the team would give it a few days before deciding if they needed to bring in someone off the street. ... Linebacker Erin Henderson had a "slightly strained hamstring" and will be evaluated as the week goes on. ... Quarterback Christian Ponder had X-rays on his left hand after he got stepped on, but those came back negative and he is expected to be fine, Frazier said.