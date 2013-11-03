Last-minute score lifts Cowboys over Vikings

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 08:40 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tony Romo threw for 337 yards and two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Dwayne Harris with 35 seconds left, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 Sunday.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings from Week 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Romo's 7-yard pass to Harris answered an 11-yard touchdown run by Adrian Peterson that gave Minnesota a 23-20 lead. Harris, an East Texas kid raised on Cowboys football, had 140 yards rushing in his first game at the team's $1.2 billion stadium.

The Cowboys (5-4) bounced back from a devastating loss at Detroit by avoiding what probably would have been a more damaging defeat.

Christian Ponder threw for a touchdown and ran for another score against his hometown team, but it wasn't enough to avoid a fourth straight loss for the Vikings (1-7).

Jason Witten had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for Dallas.

