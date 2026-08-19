Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins explains practice dustup: 'My elbow got hit'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins once again got fiery during training camp as defenders came a bit too close for comfort.

It wasn’t a repeat of the donnybrook that got him and Maxx Crosby banned from team drills earlier this month, but Cousins let Houston Texans defenders know about it during Tuesday’s joint practice.

“My elbow got hit,” Cousins said of why he was upset Tuesday via Adam Hill of The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I joke with Maxx, and I say, ‘You can touch me anywhere you want, just don’t touch my arm.’ You want to bump me in the ribs? Fine. I think if anything, hitting me in the hips or the ribs is actually good because it simulates what I need to feel.”

Cousins and Crosby caused a skirmish in camp earlier this month after the two exchanged heated comments following a similar incident in which the QB thought the defenders got too close for a practice. Order was restored more quickly on Tuesday, per reporters.

For Cousins, getting hit on the arm in practice threatens his livelihood.

“I’ve got some scars from some hits in real games where helmets go into armpits and things, and it ruins your season,” he said. “So, I was just asking (Crosby) to just stay off the arm, and I had to remind the Texans as well.”

There is a reason QBs wear red jerseys to remind defenders they’re off-limits to contact. However, some defenders, like Crosby, have always prided themselves on pestering QBs who expect a perfect setting in practice.

“I might as well just take the red jersey off because you’re playing with, sometimes, an understood rule that if it’s not understood, then what are we doing?” Cousins quipped.