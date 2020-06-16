Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host 2021 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl just got a little more exciting.

The NFL announced Tuesday the 2021 Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas at the Raiders' new home of Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31.

The announcement brings an end to the Pro Bowl's brief run in Orlando and injects new energy into the league's all-star showcase with its move to the brand-new venue in a market ready to embrace NFL football.

"We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time," Peter O'Reilly, NFL EVP of club business and league events, said in a statement. "We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years. To our partners at Florida Citrus Sports, Camping World Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Visit Orlando, we appreciate your tremendous efforts over the years and look forward to creating more memorable moments together in the future."

The fan-driven Pro Bowl will find itself right at home on the Las Vegas strip as the week's main attraction in a city built to be a destination for exactly this type of experience. The weeklong event will continue to be a celebration of football and will feature various activities in Las Vegas, including the NFL FLAG Championship games, team practices for both the AFC and NFC All-Stars, and the popular Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Pro Bowl week will also support a series of community and charitable-focused events benefitting the Las Vegas community.

"The Raiders welcome the NFL Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium and to Las Vegas, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World," Raiders president Marc Badain said. "Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league's biggest stars. The NFL, the LVCVA and the Raiders look forward to a world class event that will set the standard for future NFL events in Las Vegas."

Las Vegas was set to welcome the NFL to its new market in April with the 2020 NFL Draft, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that draft became a remote, virtual experience. Las Vegas will instead host the 2022 draft, and can add the Pro Bowl a year earlier as the league embraces its new destination market.

"We're appreciative of the NFL's leadership and commitment to bring the 2021 Pro Bowl to Las Vegas," said Steve Hill president/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We look forward to hosting the best NFL players and their incredible fan base for a weeklong celebration that could only happen in Las Vegas."

Las Vegas will be the 11th host of the Pro Bowl since 1950, joining Los Angeles (L.A. Memorial Coliseum), Dallas (Texas Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Miami (Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium), New Orleans (Louisiana Superdome), Seattle (The Kingdome), Tampa, Florida (Tampa Stadium), Halawa, Hawaii (Aloha Stadium), Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium), and Orlando (Camping World Stadium).