Raiders' Derek Carr laments 'embarrassing' shutout loss to Saints: 'We are so much better than that'

The Las Vegas Raiders put up a sad showing in a 24-0 road loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, getting manhandled in every facet of the game by Dennis Allen's team.

"It was embarrassing," quarterback Derek Carr summarized the performance. "We are so much better than that.

"It's going to be an amazing challenge to see how we respond as a team."

The Raiders offense was putrid against a New Orleans defense that had been shredded in previous weeks. Vegas didn't cross the 50-yard-line until a garbage-time final drive. Carr threw for 101 yards on 15-of-26 passing (3.9 yards per attempt) with an interception before sitting the final drive. Josh Jacobs rushed for 43 yards on 10 carries. Davante Adams caught just one of five targets for three yards.

The defense had zero answers for Alvin Kamara, allowing the back to earn 158 scrimmage yards with three total TDs (96/2 receiving). In the first half, Kamara had 85 scrimmage yards and two TDs (1 rush, 1 rec) on 15 touches. The Raiders offense had 73 total yards in the first half. For the second time this season, the Vegas defense failed to record a sack (Week 1 vs. Chargers).

After a reportedly lengthy discussion with Raiders owner Mark Davis following the shutout loss, coach Josh McDaniels took ownership of the poor performance.

"I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance and, again, I own that," McDaniels said. "That's my responsibility.

"If you're going to point a finger, point it at me. Obviously, I need to do a better job of getting us ready on game day."