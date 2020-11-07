Larry Gasparino - 2020 Buccaneers Fan of the Year Nominee

Larry was first introduced to the Buccaneers through his father who would take him to Buccaneer games as often as they could until his father could no longer go. Though his father has since passed, the Buccaneers have always been a vital part of Larry's life and will forever cherish with the moments with his father shared admiring the Buccaneers. Larry is truly addicted to the Bucs - he boasts a dedicated Man Cave featuring Tampa Bay collectibles, many items of which have come from auctions with proceeds going to charity.