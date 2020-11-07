Larry Gasparino - 2020 Buccaneers Fan of the Year Nominee

Published: Nov 06, 2020 at 08:17 PM
Fan_Photo_CP_TB_v2

Larry Gasparino

Larry was first introduced to the Buccaneers through his father who would take him to Buccaneer games as often as they could until his father could no longer go. Though his father has since passed, the Buccaneers have always been a vital part of Larry's life and will forever cherish with the moments with his father shared admiring the Buccaneers. Larry is truly addicted to the Bucs - he boasts a dedicated Man Cave featuring Tampa Bay collectibles, many items of which have come from auctions with proceeds going to charity.

Related Content

news

Dolphins receiving calls from teams interested in pick No. 6 in 2021 NFL Draft

The Dolphins, participants in two trades involving first-round picks in the lead-up to this month's talent selection, have received calls from teams looking to trade up to the sixth-overall pick, Ian Rapoports. Miami is considering such a move out of the spot.
news

Alex Smith would NOT be denied: Fighting spirit defined quarterback's 16-year NFL career

Sheer numbers never will be a sufficient resource for evaluating the cumulative impact of retiring QB Alex Smith. Jeffri Chadiha says the three-time Pro Bowler lifted three franchises -- and inspired NFL fans across the nation -- through the power of perseverance.
news

Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

An warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard Parish (La.) District Attorney's Office announced.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'Door always remains open' for possible Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher return

The Chiefs starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid did not rule out a return for either player Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW