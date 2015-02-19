Around the NFL

Larry Foote joining Cardinals' coaching staff

Published: Feb 19, 2015 at 03:27 PM

Larry Foote is trading his cleats for a clipboard.

The veteran linebacker -- released Thursday by the Cardinals -- is taking the necessary steps to join Arizona's coaching staff, coach Bruce Arians said Thursday.

"Larry Foote will join our coaching staff (Friday) to be our inside linebacker coach," Arians said, via the team's official website. "He still could play. We had to go through some different things with the league -- there is no such thing as a player-coach -- but we'll add him to the staff to get his coaching career started, but his playing career might not be over."

In order to free Foote up to join the staff, he could not be under contract as a player. Due for free agency, the Cardinals expedited the process by cutting him so he could join the staff. But that doesn't rule out a return to the field in the coming months, if he's needed.

Arizona has questions to answer at the linebacker position. Daryl Washington remains suspended by the NFL for violating the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, and the Cardinals are thin in both numbers and experience at the position.

Kevin Minter is the best option at the position sans-Washington and Foote, but has just two professional seasons under his belt. Minter could use Foote's direction, whether that's on the field or from the sideline. If Washington doesn't return, the team could need Foote to put off the start of his coaching career and remain on the field for the Cardinals.

But if Arizona does address the position, Foote will bring his vast NFL experience, attained in 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one season with the Detroit Lions and one season with the Cardinals, to a sideline that recently saw defensive coordinator Todd Bowles leave to take the head coaching job with the New York Jets.

"Larry was a very passionate player, but a very, very smart player, one of the smartest players I've ever been around," Arians said.

If anything, Foote will at least get a taste of the coaching life this week when he joins the Cardinals staff at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down RGIII's appointment as starter and Larry Fitzgerald's new deal with the Cardinals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Just don't tell that to Mike Tomlin.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in Saturday by participating in his first practice since training camp began. Smith now plans to play out the remainder of his contract.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. The injury will like end the rookie's season.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week he respects the serious approach the Ravens take in regards to the preseason record.

news

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over the Panthers. Jordan Love and the Packers, and Nico Collins and the Texans followed with preseason victories.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the Trey Lance era, remains with the team and San Francisco chief executive officer Jed York is OK with keeping Jimmy G on the squad if it comes to that.

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is in line to start the first 11 games of the season following Deshaun Watson's suspension. Brissett told reporters on Friday that his plan in his new role is to just be himself.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE