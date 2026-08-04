Larry Fitzgerald to enter Hall of Fame on Saturday as Cardinals icon after 17 years of excellence

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald came to the Arizona Cardinals as a 20-year-old intent on becoming an NFL superstar.

First, he had to learn how to do some laundry.

As Fitzgerald -- one of the greatest and most productive receivers in league history -- prepares to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, his favorite memories of the only team he played for during a stellar 17-year career aren't always about the team's unlikely run to the Super Bowl during the 2008 season, the playoff wins or the individual highlights.

Instead, he remembers folding clothes with a couple of Cardinals equipment guys named Mark Ahlemeier and Steve Christensen, learning how to become a grown man who can wash his own underwear.

It wasn't glamorous for the No. 3 overall pick in 2004 out of Pitt, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

“It was on those big industrial washers and dryers in the back,” Fitzgerald said. "My mom washed my clothes when I got to college, then my girlfriend did it for me. I had to figure it out when I got to Arizona and those guys helped me in a big way.

“Those are the things that make you look back and be appreciative and thankful -- that they would do that for you. Because they didn't have to do that.”

Fitzgerald's fondness for the Cardinals -- and vice versa -- would never waver during a career that featured plenty of personal success, but up-and-down team success. The pinnacle came in the 2008 postseason, when he was dominant during a four-game playoff run that included 30 catches for 546 yards and seven touchdowns.