Larry Fitzgerald says role on Cards limits production

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't put up a 1,000-yard year since 2011 and his last 90-catch campaign came five seasons ago. His dip in production to 63 catches for 784 yards in 2014 led some to question whether the 31-year-old wideout has many years left.
Entering his 12th season, Fitzgerald dismissed any talk of his career winding down.
"I have plenty left in the tank," Fitzgerald told KMVP-FM on Wednesday. "This is a game, a young man's game, but I can play at a high level, there's no question about that."
Fitzgerald dismissed the slump in statistics as a byproduct of Bruce Arians' offense, in which he is asked to do more and the ball gets spread around. So are the years of him putting up gaudy individual numbers still conceivable?
"No, it's not possible," he said. "And it's only that reason because of the role that I play. It's a different role. I just don't have the opportunities down the field. I'm more inside, I move the chains a lot more.
"In terms of putting up the big numbers, it will be difficult, but in terms of my effectiveness, of providing first downs, being able to make tough catches for my team, I'm still going to be able to do that."
Fitzgerald still led the Cards with 39 first downs in 2014, despite missing two games. He said he's a "more complete player now" with a diverse route tree. With the emergence of Michael Floyd and John Brown, it makes sense that Fitzgerald would become more of the reliable, move-the-chains possession receiver.
The veteran said he's not concerned with compiling the stats anymore.
"I've done everything that you can do in terms of personal," he said. "I've been to the Pro Bowl, been an All-Pro. I've done all that stuff. Now I need to be able to get that Lombardi Trophy."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.