Larry Fitzgerald now second on all-time receiving list

Fitzgerald has been with the Cardinals through the bad and the good, serving as a foundational piece since Arizona selected him third overall out of Pittsburgh in 2004. He's posted nine 1,000-yard seasons, was a leading force in the Cardinals team that fell just shy of winning Super Bowl XLIII and has been the model star player any and every team would want when spending a first-round pick. As faces have changed, the one constant in the desert has been Fitzgerald.