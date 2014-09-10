 Skip to main content
Larry Fitzgerald: My father doesn't speak for me

Published: Sep 10, 2014 at 01:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After witnessing Larry Fitzgerald targeted fewer than a handful of times on Monday night, Mr. Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to tell the world he believed it was a preemptive move by the Arizona Cardinals to diminish his son's worth.

The comments from the elder Fitzgerald led to Bruce Arians being asked Tuesday about his star receiver's lack of targets.

The wideout himself took to Twitter later that night to call his father's comments "inflammatory" and dismissing the lack of targets as an issue.

Somehow this feels like a child yelling at his annoying soccer dad to zip it on the sideline.

The Cardinals boast a plethora of offensive talents in Michael Floyd, John Brown and Andre Ellington. As long as teams continue to roll coverage toward Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer will take advantage of matchups with his other skilled players.

Fitzgerald will see a good portion of passes fed his way this season. He's just no longer dining at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

