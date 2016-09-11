Larry Fitzgerald expects 2016 will be his final season

When Larry Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension last month, the assumption was that the receiver would ride out the next two years with Carson Palmer.
The end might come sooner.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Fitzgerald has told people close to him that he expects 2016 to be his last season, per a source informed of his decision.
If that decision holds, it will make back-to-back seasons that Hall of Fame receivers walked away with plenty of gas left in the tank, following Calvin Johnson's retirement after 2015.
However, after the Cardinals' loss to the Patriots on Sunday night, Fitzgerald addressed the report, saying, "I don't talk about the future. I don't even know what I'm having for dinner tonight, let alone what I'm doing next year. I signed another year for a reason. I believe in what we're doing here."
This summer Fitzgerald did little to quell the notion that 2016 could be his last, other than noting he "still has a lot of good football" left in his body. The 33-year-old certainly showed he can still play during last year's career resurgence.
Fitzgerald compiled 1,215 yards on 109 receptions in 2015, his first puncturing the 100-catch barrier since 2007 and broke a three-year swoon under the 1,000-yard plateau.
With speedy John Brown, J.J. Nelson and Michael Floyd stretching the defenses, Fitzgerald picked apart defensive backs on intermediate routes and should have another huge season with Palmer again healthy.
The decision to retire could turn on whether Fitzgerald is holding a Lombardi Trophy at season's end -- or perhaps change depending on how close he comes to that outcome.