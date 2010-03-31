Large market exists for Tebow despite questions about mechanics

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly took Tebow out for dinner when he visited the Bills. I remember when Kelly was coming out of high school and Penn State recruited him to be a linebacker, not a quarterback. I think Kelly has always carried the attitude that he could do anything he set his mind to and sees a lot of his younger self in Tebow. The Bills need a leader and a face of the organization, and Tebow certainly brings that to the table. But here's a situation in which he probably hits the field before he's ready, and that could be a recipe for disaster. If the Bills could select him in the third round (No. 72) it would be okay, but they may have to use No. 41 in the second round, which would add more pressure to the situation. With Buffalo's issues along the offensive line, Tebow's running skills would come in handy while new head coach Chan Gailey works with him.