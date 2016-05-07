Laremy Tunsil sounds like he's ready to move forward

One week after an awkward initial press conference in Miami, Tunsil faced the media once again this time in a far more playful mood. He joked, spoke without hesitation and repeatedly pointed with two hands at reporters as if he were taking part in an Arsenio Hall revival.
Tunsil said people should not question his character based on what came during one very wild draft night.
"I'm not worried about that, everybody got their own opinions," Tunsil said. "I'm the only one who knows what kind of true character I have."
Tunsil made national headlines when an unknown hacker posted a video of the Ole Miss star smoking out of a bong through a gas mask moments before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft.
The video caused a free-fall that ended when the Dolphins selected the offensive tackle with the 13th overall pick. Tunsil -- who many draft experts pegged as a top five pick -- lost millions of dollars by falling to Miami.
Tunsil's first post-draft meeting with the media was peculiar. He was initially a no-show for his own introductory press conference, with vice president Mike Tannenbaum left to explain that Tunsil was with team doctors after suffering an allergic reaction.
Less than an hour later, Tunsil did sit down in front of reporters, but he offered clipped answers before the Dolphins allowed him to make a quick exit. He had a completely different attitude his second time around. He explained that his allergic reaction was caused by a plate of mahi mahi.
"Man, you live and you learn," Tunsil said. "But hey, I'm glad to be here. I'm glad to be with this team. I'm glad to be going through this weekend, get to meet the coaches, get to meet some of the players, get to meet some of the vets. I'm blessed just to be here."
On Saturday, Tunsil sounded like a guy who has moved on. That's a very good thing for a Dolphins team that expects him to become a franchise cornerstone.