Lardarius Webb: Jimmy Graham is 'like LeBron James'

Last week, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Emmanuel Lamur compared New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Grahamto a dinosaur.
This week's installment of "An NFL player compares Jimmy Graham to something that isn't Jimmy Graham" brings us to Baltimore, where Ravens corner Lardarius Webb went with a hardwood option.
"He's like LeBron James playing tight end," Webb said of the tight end, per the Baltimore Sun. "He's a beast. He's a big old mismatch, like a Calvin Johnson. We have to know where he is at all times and not let him break out."
The Ravenswill attempt to replicate on Monday night what the Bengals were able to do last week against the tight end, holding Graham to three catches for 29 yards.
"The Bengals got their hands on Jimmy Graham a lot to slow him down," Ravens safety Will Hill said. "They pressed him at the line. And they mixed up their zone and man, which you have to do against him. They got a lot of pressure. They kept Brees off-balance. They hit the quarterback."
Hill added that he will be one of the players monitoring the LeBronosaur's movements throughout the game.
If the Ravens can mimic the Bengals work on Graham, they could short-circuit a Saints offense that is already withoutBrandin Cooks.
