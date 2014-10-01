Lane Johnson returns to Eagles' injury-riddled O-line

After leading the league in rushing last season, this year's Eagles have fizzled out on the ground behind a makeshift offensive line that will turn to its 10th different blocker when Lane Johnson returns to the field Sunday against the Rams.
Back from his four-game suspension, last year's first-round pick took first-team reps at right tackle during Tuesday's practice, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Johnson's return allowed Todd Herremans to shift over to right guard, giving the right side of Philly's line some much-needed stability.
"I don't care what people say; the only way to get in football shape is playing football," Johnson said Tuesday. "I'm in decent shape. I'm not exactly where I want to be, but I'm good enough."
With Evan Mathis, Jason Kelce and Allen Barbre lost to injury, Johnson won't have many hoops to jump through to see immediate playing time for a team averaging 38 yards on the ground over the past two weeks.
In Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Chip Kelly's high-flying offense went 11 drives without a touchdown, the team's longest in-game stretch without a score since 2005.
Quarterback Nick Foles struggled through his worst outing yet against San Francisco, but little can be accomplished behind the patchwork front this team has fielded in recent weeks. Johnson's return can't come soon enough.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every game from Week 4 and picks the best player in the NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.