Lane Johnson: Eagles will 'be contenders again' if healthy

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles were decimated by injuries on both sides of the football and still made the postseason.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, right tackle Lane Johnson said if the Eagles can stay healthy, they have the playmakers to go even further in 2020.

"We've got some speed now. Speed kills," Johnson said. "So along with DeSean (Jackson), we've got a bunch of 4.3 guys that can really separate the field, and really a lot of it is just staying healthy. Speaking for myself and for other guys, if we stay healthy, I believe we'll be contenders again."

Jackson missed all but three games in 2019. Johnson missed six regular-season tilts and Philly's postseason match. The receiver corps was dismantled by injury -- Greg Ward was the top target by the end. The secondary dealt with a slew of wounds.

To top it all off, Carson Wentz was knocked out of the playoff loss early in the first quarter after taking a shot to the helmet.

Johnson expects the QB to bounce back in a big way in 2020.

"I think we all have something to prove, every year," Johnson said. "Especially with how last year ended, with (Carson Wentz) coming out early with the hit by (Jadeveon) Clowney. But as far as his competitiveness, his drive, this is it for him. As far as having the pieces around him this year really ready to click, I think he's ready for a prime-time season. When he's healthy, man, he's so dangerous."

Wentz owns the skill to be one of the top signal-callers in the NFL. The question is whether he can stay healthy enough to realize the potential.