Lane Johnson: Eagles are going to 'come out swinging' after disappointing 2020 season

The Eagles aren't exactly expected to roll through the NFL on the way to a title in 2021.

Now that we've gotten that out of the way, how are the Eagles expected to perform? Well, it depends on who you ask.

Eagles tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ believes his team is perfectly positioned as a sleeper that's ready to land a few punches.

"Yeah, or well I think with what we have, you know, it's easy to find motivation," Johnson said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "4-11-1 or 4-12, whatever we were last year is not acceptable. So, you know, we're gonna come out swinging. Expectations are low. You know, we're not expected to do much, so I feel like it's a lot easier to play when you have that card in your hand, so that's where we're at and, really, I think that's for a lot of teams in the NFC East. So, here we come."

The NFC East is undoubtedly ready to battle with whatever Johnson's Eagles are bringing to the field in 2021. After trading ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to Philadelphia and essentially handing the keys to ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the biggest question regarding Philadelphia's chances revolves around the quarterback position.

Hurts showed flashes of potential in his athletic ability, leading the Eagles to an upset win over the Saints late in the season and at least helping Philadelphia compete down the stretch of an otherwise lost season. It was enough to provide the young signal-caller with a shot of self-assuredness, and it appears he's carried it into 2021.

"He's got that confidence to him. The way he carries himself, he carries himself like a veteran and things he can do on the field, you know, he can scramble outside the pocket," Johnson said of Hurts. "And when that happens, man, it makes it a little bit easier for the offensive line whenever you have a mobile quarterback back there, the pass rushers approach the pass rush a little bit differently. So instead of maybe running the hoop they're told not to break contain because if they do, he can scramble for 10 or 15 and get a quick first down, but really, you know, he's taking command in OTAs.

"We have Joe Flacco there as our backup, who's tremendous too, who's pushing him. So, really, he's put his foot on the gas pedal and everybody's not satisfied with what we did last year. It left a bitter taste in our mouth, so we have a lot to prove. We know where we're at and everybody's chomping at the bit to get back."

It's always a positive to have a team loaded with motivation, especially the kind that comes from disappointing massively in a nightmarish season. With that ugly campaign now flushed down the proverbial toilet, the 2021 Eagles are ready to move forward with Hurts at the controls.