Around the NFL

Lane Johnson (ankle) out for season as Eagles shake up line again

Published: Nov 27, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Major changes are coming yet again along the Eagles' offensive line.

Tackle Lane Johnson told reporters Friday he is done for the season due to an ankle injury.

"The inside of my ankle has collapsed," Johnson told reporters, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Les Bowen. Johnson's injury will require surgery, ending his 2020 campaign and putting him on a fairly long road to returning to the field in 2021.

The news closely follows a shake-up in the starting lineup involving Jason Peters and ﻿Jordan Mailata﻿, with the left tackle moving back to right guard and Mailata taking over at left tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

A six-time All-Pro (first team twice, second team four times) at left tackle, Peters re-signed with the Eagles this offseason to play right guard following Brandon Brooks' season-ending injury. That failed to become reality by the time the regular season arrived because young tackle Andre Dillard was lost for the season to a torn pectoral, prompting the Eagles to move Peters back to left tackle and forcing Philadelphia to look elsewhere for a replacement at right guard.

Peters struggled mightily while battling through a turf toe issue in a Week 11 loss to Cleveland, though, with his issues on full display in the second half when he failed to establish a strong base to resist Browns defensive end ﻿Olivier Vernon﻿. The pass-rusher pushed through Peters' inside shoulder and sacked ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in the end zone, resulting in a safety and capturing Philadelphia's issues up front in one play.

Peters should find the going easier on the inside, while the healthier Mailata will give it a go on the outside. As for right tackle, rookie ﻿Jack Driscoll﻿ is listed as Johnson's replacement, leaving Philadelphia with an offensive line of Mailata, ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿, Peters and Driscoll. It's a group that is far from the usually excellent starting five that would include Brooks, Johnson and Dillard, who had a chance to demonstrate improvement in his second season before his injury prematurely ended his season.

At 3-6-1, Philadelphia still has a chance to win the worst division in football, but these changes up front won't make the going any easier for Wentz, who is mired in his worst professional season. The Eagles are dead last in the NFL in sacks allowed, too, and that was before the latest injuries forced another shake-up. The going only gets tougher in Philadelphia as the calendar nears December.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Ravens-Steelers game moved again from Sunday to Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been rescheduled again, this time from Sunday to Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Therefore, the Ravens' Week 13 Thursday night game against the Cowboys would be moved to the following Monday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky returning as Bears starting QB vs. Packers

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is back. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Trubisky would start Sunday against the Packers. "He's extremely prepared," Nagy said.
news

Texans releasing veteran receiver Kenny Stills

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable vs. Jets 

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a left thumb injury. Flores noted he'd watch practice film on Tagovailoa before making a final determination.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater good to go in Week 12 versus Minnesota

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is off the injury report and will be good to go in Week 12 against Minnesota.
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning to starting lineup vs. Dolphins

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is back in command of the New York Jets' offense. Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, will start Sunday against the Dolphins. 
news

Mike Tomlin cancels Friday practice while Steelers wait for word on Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is canceling his team's Friday practice as the club awaits further information regarding its rescheduled Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The shoulder injury Kyler Murray dealt with in Week 11 shouldn't keep him out Sunday in New England, as Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team's "expectations are that he'll be ready to go."
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson shows 'so much potential and ability' with 3-TD day vs. Cowboys

Anyone unaware of ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿'s burgeoning potential got a heaping helping along with their Thanksgiving turkey Thursday afternoon. Washington's rookie RB galloped all over the Cowboys, tallying 115 rushing yards and three TDs.
news

Broncos canceling practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Broncos are canceling practice following a COVID-19 positive test, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The team confirmed it will be meeting virtually Friday after a player and two staff members tested positive.
news

DeForest Buckner tested positive for COVID-19, to miss Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Colts will battle the Titans for the AFC South lead without ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿. The playmaking defensive tackle, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, tested positive and will not play Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL