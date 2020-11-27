Lane Johnson (ankle) out for season as Eagles shake up line again

Major changes are coming yet again along the Eagles' offensive line.

Tackle Lane Johnson told reporters Friday he is done for the season due to an ankle injury.

"The inside of my ankle has collapsed," Johnson told reporters, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Les Bowen. Johnson's injury will require surgery, ending his 2020 campaign and putting him on a fairly long road to returning to the field in 2021.

The news closely follows a shake-up in the starting lineup involving Jason Peters and ﻿Jordan Mailata﻿, with the left tackle moving back to right guard and Mailata taking over at left tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

A six-time All-Pro (first team twice, second team four times) at left tackle, Peters re-signed with the Eagles this offseason to play right guard following Brandon Brooks' season-ending injury. That failed to become reality by the time the regular season arrived because young tackle Andre Dillard was lost for the season to a torn pectoral, prompting the Eagles to move Peters back to left tackle and forcing Philadelphia to look elsewhere for a replacement at right guard.

Peters struggled mightily while battling through a turf toe issue in a Week 11 loss to Cleveland, though, with his issues on full display in the second half when he failed to establish a strong base to resist Browns defensive end ﻿Olivier Vernon﻿. The pass-rusher pushed through Peters' inside shoulder and sacked ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in the end zone, resulting in a safety and capturing Philadelphia's issues up front in one play.

Peters should find the going easier on the inside, while the healthier Mailata will give it a go on the outside. As for right tackle, rookie ﻿Jack Driscoll﻿ is listed as Johnson's replacement, leaving Philadelphia with an offensive line of Mailata, ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿, Peters and Driscoll. It's a group that is far from the usually excellent starting five that would include Brooks, Johnson and Dillard, who had a chance to demonstrate improvement in his second season before his injury prematurely ended his season.