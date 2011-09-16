Landry, Orakpo feeling better; both to be game-time decisions

Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Friday safety LaRon Landry and linebacker Brian Orakpo will be game-time decisions Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Landry remains the bigger concern. He's nursing a right hamstring injury and has yet to take part in a full practice since the opening of training camp. Shanahan said Friday that Landry has "been working a little bit through a few more drills" and will be listed as questionable.
To his credit, Landry said his condition is improving and told The Washington Post that it's "possible" he could play against the Cardinals.
"I want to get out there, but we'll see what happens," Landry said. "We'll see what happens tomorrow and Sunday. We got 48 hours."
Orakpo sprained his ankle early in last week's win over the New York Giants but was able to stay in the game. He's been limited in practice all week and is also listed as questionable.
"I don't like missing nothing," Orakpo told the newspaper. "But you gotta be cautious and just take it real slow. ... We're going to see how it is, man. That's all I can say."
For a complete breakdown on all the latest injuries throughout the league, go to NFL.com's Injury Report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.