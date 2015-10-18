Landry Jones outperforms Mike Vick in Steelers' win

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) lost quarterback Mike Vick to injury but won the game with a fine defensive outing and heroics from third-string passer Landry Jones in Sunday's 25-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals (4-2). Here's what you need to know:
- The Mike Vick experiment might be over in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were outgained 279 yards to 59 in the first half, with the Steelers backup quarterback operating as a three-and-out machine for an offense that generated just one passing yard over the first two quarters. Vick was examined for a head injury in the first half and sidelined with a hamstring injury in the second, thrusting Landry Jones into action. The third-stringer threw a quick, 8-yard touchdown strike to Martavis Bryant before guiding Pittsburgh to five straight scores. After watching Jones (8-of-12 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns) use more of the playbook and wake up this sleepy attack, it's fair to wonder if he'll get the start over Vick next week.
- What a weird outing for the Cardinals' offense. Carson Palmer piled up 421 yards passing, but Arizona struggled to translate real estate into points. The Cardinals had plenty of chances to pull away from the Steelers, but fell victim to three costly turnovers and more than a few errant passes from Palmer. We saw Arizona's big-play ability with completions of 18, 32, 44 and 45 yards, but Palmer killed the team with a disastrous lob into double coverage that wound up in the arms of Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
- With Vick flailing, Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher stacked the box to shut down Le'Veon Bell. The Steelers back looked mortal against seven-man boxes, but that changed with Jones in the game. With the newbie passer testing the Cardinals downfield and making better use of Antonio Brown, Bell came to life for 88 yards, most all off it coming in the second half.
- Larry Fitzgerald played his first game in the Steel City since his college days at Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old continued his season-long revival, hauling in eight receptions for 93 yards, while looking spry on a 44-yard catch and run. Fellow Cardinals wideout John Brown lost a game-changing fumble in the third quarter but gashed the Steelers with a rash of big plays for a career-best 196 yards off 10 grabs.
- It's time to recognize Tyrann Mathieu for what he is: A deserving pick for Comeback Player of the Year and the most versatile member of Arizona's smothering secondary. He was all over the place on Sunday, leading the team in tackles, knocking down passes and making plays against the run.