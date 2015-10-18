Around the NFL

Landry Jones outperforms Mike Vick in Steelers' win

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 09:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) lost quarterback Mike Vick to injury but won the game with a fine defensive outing and heroics from third-string passer Landry Jones in Sunday's 25-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals (4-2). Here's what you need to know:

  1. The Mike Vick experiment might be over in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were outgained 279 yards to 59 in the first half, with the Steelers backup quarterback operating as a three-and-out machine for an offense that generated just one passing yard over the first two quarters. Vick was examined for a head injury in the first half and sidelined with a hamstring injury in the second, thrusting Landry Jones into action. The third-stringer threw a quick, 8-yard touchdown strike to Martavis Bryant before guiding Pittsburgh to five straight scores. After watching Jones (8-of-12 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns) use more of the playbook and wake up this sleepy attack, it's fair to wonder if he'll get the start over Vick next week.
  1. What a weird outing for the Cardinals' offense. Carson Palmer piled up 421 yards passing, but Arizona struggled to translate real estate into points. The Cardinals had plenty of chances to pull away from the Steelers, but fell victim to three costly turnovers and more than a few errant passes from Palmer. We saw Arizona's big-play ability with completions of 18, 32, 44 and 45 yards, but Palmer killed the team with a disastrous lob into double coverage that wound up in the arms of Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
  1. With Vick flailing, Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher stacked the box to shut down Le'Veon Bell. The Steelers back looked mortal against seven-man boxes, but that changed with Jones in the game. With the newbie passer testing the Cardinals downfield and making better use of Antonio Brown, Bell came to life for 88 yards, most all off it coming in the second half.
  1. Larry Fitzgerald played his first game in the Steel City since his college days at Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old continued his season-long revival, hauling in eight receptions for 93 yards, while looking spry on a 44-yard catch and run. Fellow Cardinals wideout John Brown lost a game-changing fumble in the third quarter but gashed the Steelers with a rash of big plays for a career-best 196 yards off 10 grabs.
  1. It's time to recognize Tyrann Mathieu for what he is: A deserving pick for Comeback Player of the Year and the most versatile member of Arizona's smothering secondary. He was all over the place on Sunday, leading the team in tackles, knocking down passes and making plays against the run.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson extension: 'We're working at Lamar's pace'

With Lamar Jackson heading toward the final year of his rookie contract, the Ravens would like to get a contract done for the former NFL MVP. But they won't rush the process.
news

Cardinals RB James Conner 'would love' to return to Arizona as free agency nears

James Conner is set to hit free agency after a monster season, generating 752 yards and 15 rushing TDs on 202 carries in his first year in Arizona.
news

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh says Vikings interview 'the last time' he'll chase NFL coaching job

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that the allure of a Super Bowl pulled him toward pursuing another NFL shot but contends he's done seeking a return to the pros.
news

Tyler Boyd says Bengals not fretting Ramsey-Chase matchup: 'They're going to have to match us'

One of the most hotly anticipated matchups heading into Super Bowl LVI is Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey facing off against Bengals rookie receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿.
news

Bills Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins thrilled Ken Dorsey is new OC in Buffalo

Count Bills Pro Bowlers ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and ﻿Dion Dawkins﻿ among those thrilled Buffalo promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator to fill the shoes left by Brian Daboll.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW