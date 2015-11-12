Landry Jones: I can't 'overthink things' as Steelers' QB

While the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to insist the door is "slightly ajar" for Ben Roethlisberger (foot sprain) to play Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns, the reality is that Landry Jones is set to take snaps.
Jones has performed well in two relief appearances this season, but struggled in his only start of the year -- 55.2 percent passing on 16 of 29 throws for 209 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown in a 23-13 loss to Kansas City.
"To be honest with you, I just have to go out there and play," Jones said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I can't play timid. I can't worry about mistakes and worry about the future. I just have to cut it loose."
Jones believes having a different mindset will change the outcome the next time he starts in the spotlight.
"You can't overthink things," he said. "You just have to go make plays within the offense. In the Kansas City game, I was trying to do too much. I just have to go out there and play."