Landry feeling more at home as Redskins' strong safety

Notes: Shanahan said the starters will play about 30 to 35 plays Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and that should be most or all of the first half. ... Thursday marked the end of camp, which means the players can move out of the team hotel. The schedule will have a regular-season feel starting next week, with a more compact workday of meetings and practice. ... While Shanahan isn't into rookie hazing, he did lighten up the mood at the nightly meetings by having players perform skits. "Basically what they do is make fun of coaches," Shanahan said. "To me, it kind of loosens the guys up a little bit and kind of brings the team together." Did anyone make fun of the head coach? "There's only one guy that did that, and we cut him yesterday," Shanahan said, joking.