Landry agrees with Redskins, to end holdout

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins agreed to terms with No. 6 overall draft pick LaRon Landry early Monday, and the safety from LSU was to arrive at training camp in the afternoon to end his three-day holdout.

Landry was expected to sign a five-year deal worth about $41.5 million, pending a final review of the contract by the Redskins.

Landry is projected as a starter at strong safety, joining a secondary that would consist of four players taken in the top 10 of the NFL draft. Cornerback Shawn Springs was the No. 3 overall selection in 1997, free safety Sean Taylor was taken at No. 5 in 2004, and cornerback Carlos Rogers went at No. 9 in 2005.