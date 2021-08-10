Landon Collins to play in Washington's first preseason game just nine months after torn Achilles

﻿Landon Collins﻿' 2020 campaign ended after seven games after the Washington Football Team safety tore his Achilles. The injury usually has a lengthy timetable. However, Collins blasted past that projection.

The safety told NFL Network's Kim Jones on Good Morning Footballthat he plans to play in Thursday's preseason tilt against the New England Patriots. It's an amazing turnaround for an injury that usually knocks players out for up to a year.

"Yeah, they gave me nine to 12 months (as a timetable)," Collins said. "I came back in seven-and-a-half months. Everybody is like 'how did I do that?' It's really just hard work and determination. I appreciate all my doctors being on my roll call and just helping me get back on my feet. It was tremendous and it's all thanks to them, and to the Lord upstairs."

Collins tore his Achilles tendon on Oct. 25, in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. After undergoing surgery shortly thereafter, the 27-year-old was back running nearly seven months later and was cleared for training camp -- nine months after the injury.

Collins has reportedly been taking a normal share of reps during practices. The veteran participating in the first preseason game underscores that he's back full-go. It's not a situation where Washington is bringing him along slowly.

"I feel great. I feel awesome," Collins said. "I feel like myself again. I'm in better shape than before (the injury). Just ready to get back out there with my guys... I really feel great. I feel in top-notch shape. Worked hard -- and I had to work hard because of the injury -- just kept being determined on what I needed to do. But, yes, I'm in the top-notch shape of my life."

Collins returns to one of the best defenses in the NFL, which carried Washington to the postseason last year. His versatility and ability to play in the box should provide Ron Rivera and the staff options with the defensive rotations in 2021.

"I'm just tremendously happy to be back on the field, just glad to be back with my guys," Collins said. "What I learned about myself this past offseason after missing half the season, bro, it's a big turning curve. Just keeping my mind healthy and mentally strong was the biggest thing for me, and then just seeing that aspect of it put me in a different world and looking at things totally different. I see this as an opportunity to come back and just show the world what I can do."