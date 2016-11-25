Around the NFL

Landon Collins rising as potential DPOY candidate

Published: Nov 25, 2016 at 07:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

A month ago, Landon Collins was emerging as the obvious candidate to capture the Pro Football Writers of America's Most Improved Player of the Year award. After helping spark the New York Giants' five-game winning streak, the second-year safety is now drawing praise as a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Collins leads all safeties in tackles (80), sacks (3), interceptions (5) and passes defensed (10), per NFL Research. He's the first player with at least five interceptions and three sacks through the season's first 10 games since Green Bay's LeRoy Butler in 1996.

It's been quite the turnaround for a safety who ranked dead-last in Pro Football Focus' coverage grades last season. Down 10 pounds this year, Collins now holds the top spot in PFF's coverage metrics.

Not bad for a player who nearly forced his coaching staff to issue a position switch last offseason.

"We talked about him moving to linebacker if he got too heavy," defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, via NFL.com's Kimberly Jones. "And he didn't want to hear that."

Collins took it as a challenge, showing increased closing speed while making splash plays at the line of scrimmage and patrolling the middle of the field.

"I don't want to think about playing linebacker," Collins told Jones this week. "I do not. I don't like it. I don't want to do it. I've always been a safety, around the ball to make plays. That's how I always want to be."

Buoyed by Collins' playmaking ability as a gridiron enforcer, the Giants are allowing 7.6 points and 65.4 yards fewer than the generous 2015 unit. The defense has surrendered just six points in the fourth quarter of the last four combined games.

Collins is enjoying a sensational season that mirrors the success of the last three safeties to take home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors: Ed Reed (2004), Bob Sanders (2007) and Troy Polamalu (2010).

In fact, Collins has been so impressive that his agent is starting to whisper about a run at the Most Valuable Player award.

"He said I have to force more fumbles, definitely catch more interceptions, and score at least one or two more times," Collins said, via Newsday. "I was like 'OK, cool, I'll see what I can do. Let's try to make that happen.'"

Barring a vanishing act in the final six games, Collins should be a lock for the All-Pro team while challenging Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Bobby Wagner for DPOY consideration.

The MVP trophy, on the other hand, is a pipe dream.

Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, Alan Page of the Vikings (1971) and Lawrence Taylor of the Giants (1986) are the only defensive stalwarts to win the award. If J.J. Watt couldn't pull off the trick as the first unanimous DPOY in a historically dominant 2014 campaign, Collins will end up taking a backseat to more glamorous stars on the other side of the ball.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Cowboys expect to have La'el Collins for Week 1, plus other news from around the NFL.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: 'I think I'm the best receiver in the league'

﻿Amari Cooper﻿ believes he's the NFL's best wide receiver. Numbers say otherwise, and the Cowboy knows it, but on Monday, Cooper intimated that it could just be a matter of time before perception catches up with reality -- at least, his reality.
news

Raiders LB K.J. Wright says trying offseason made him 'very, very angry'

Veteran LB K.J. Wright sat at home without a job for months and months until finally signing with the Raiders late last week. The long wait left the roving tackler peeved.
news

Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 'ready' to face Travis Kelce, Chiefs in season opener

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa will make his NFL debut this weekend when the Browns face Kansas City and its boatload of weapons, including tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.
news

Ja'Marr Chase says lack of concentration led to drops: 'I know I left a lot of stuff out there'

The nagging consternation in Cincinnati never dissipated throughout training camp or the preseason, as Bengals  rookie receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ struggled throughout and never turned the corner.
news

Dak Prescott's high expectations entering 2021: 'I plan to come out better than I was last year'

Following a long rehab and a training camp that saw a setback, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to continue what was a hot start in 2020 before his harrowing ankle injury. 
news

Seahawks LT Duane Brown returns to practice, will play Week 1 vs. Colts

The Duane Brown saga seems to have come to an end. The Seahawks LT returned to practice Monday, ending a hold-in that began when training camp did. While Brown does not have the extension he sought, Ian Rapoport reports that his agent is in talks with Seattle regarding a contract adjustment.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews signs four-year, $56M extension

On his 26th birthday, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $56 million, Ian Rapoport reports. The $14 million annual value makes Andrews the third highest-paid player at his position. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams preparing for both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields

It's Andy Dalton's time in Chicago, according to Andy Dalton and as of now, Matt Nagy. But that's not going to keep the Rams from preparing to see the other Bears quarterback -- rookie Justin Fields.
news

Ravens working out Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman following Justice Hill's Achilles injury

Justice Hill﻿ suffered a torn Achilles during a recent practice, Ian Rapoport reports. With Hill and J.K. Dobbins out for the year, the Ravens are bringing in veteran RBs ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ and ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ for workouts.
news

Dallas Goedert thought he'd 'have a deal done' with Eagles by start of season

﻿Zach Ertz﻿ is happy again in Philadelphia. The Eagles might need to overachieve to keep his running mate content. ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is entering a contract year in 2021 and he's surprised he wasn't able to reach an agreement on an extension before the season.
news

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

Ahead of the season opener against the Jaguars, the Texans have officially named their starting QB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW