Landon Collins gives London a play to remember

Collins returned a tipped Case Keenum pass 44 yards for a score in the second quarter against the Rams, eluding would-be tacklers all the way. It was one of the best plays of the season and perhaps the best play in an International Series game during the ten seasons the NFL has traveled across the pond. It's also play that could get people paying attention to Collins' incredible season. He's played at an All-Pro level in the first six weeks.