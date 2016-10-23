Around the NFL

Landon Collins gives London a play to remember

Published: Oct 23, 2016 at 05:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

LONDON -- The Giants' offense has struggled to wake up in the first half of Sunday's 17-10 win at Twickenham Stadium, so safety Landon Collins decided to pick up the slack.

Collins returned a tipped Case Keenum pass 44 yards for a score in the second quarter against the Rams, eluding would-be tacklers all the way. It was one of the best plays of the season and perhaps the best play in an International Series game during the ten seasons the NFL has traveled across the pond. It's also play that could get people paying attention to Collins' incredible season. He's played at an All-Pro level in the first six weeks.

The heavy Giants crowd at the home of England Rugby oohed and aahed as Collins weaved through traffic, ultimately erupting as if it happened at Metlife Stadium. The interception was ultimately on Tavon Austin, who let the ball bounce off his chest. Austin later fumbled a punt return.

However, Collins wasn't done being a thorn in Keenum's side. Early in the fourth quarter, he recorded his second interception of the game, which gave New York strong field position to score a touchdown and take a 17-10 lead:

