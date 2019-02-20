Landon Collins could sit out spring if Giants tag him

A three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2016, Collins is the only player in the NFL with at least 400 tackles and 30 passes defensed since 2015. He is the only safety in the league to record at least 95 tackles in each of the last four seasons. But a statistically poor 2018 might have hurt his value heading into free agency in 2019, where the safety pool is deep; Earl Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu and Lamarcus Joyner are all slated to hit the open market.