Lance Moore signs with Atlanta Falcons

After a two-year stint in the Rust Belt, the 10-year veteran has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Friday. Moore reportedly worked out for the Chargers earlier this week before San Diego signed fellow veteran James Jones.
Moore won a Super Bowl during his eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, with whom he caught 38 touchdowns and compiled 4,281 receiving yards as Drew Brees' second and third option. He never found his place in Pittsburgh in 2014, but felt rejuvenated with the Lions in 2015, playing in the slot and earning 337 yards on 20 catches in 14 games.
The Falcons signed former Bengals wideout Mohamed Sanu in the offseason to play opposite Julio Jones. But behind Atlanta's two starters, receiver slots are up for the taking. Moore will be battling Justin Hardy, Aldrick Robinson, rookie Devin Fuller, Eric Weems and a cavalcade of no-names for a spot on the roster.
Atlanta's hoping the addition of Moore will help the Falcons' offense reach its goal of scoring 30 points per game, as asserted by team leader Matt Ryan this week. We'll see if Moore is there in September to see Ryan's fantasy play out.