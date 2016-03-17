Lance Dunbar agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

The Cowboys are re-signing the running back to a one-year, $1.75 million contract, reported ESPN.com's Adam Caplan. The Cowboyslater confirmed the deal.
Off to the best start of his career early last season, Dunbar had averaged 10.9 yards per touch before tearing his ACL in early October. At the time, he was vying with Dion Lewis and Danny Woodhead as the NFL's most effective receiving specialists out of the backfield.
In just four games prior to the injury, Dunbar had already established a career-high with 21 receptions for 215 yards.
Barring a setback in his rehab, Dunbar figures to resume third-down duties as a complement to Darren McFadden.
With Dunbar and McFadden under contract, the Cowboys can afford to wait until the middle rounds of the draft to find their running back of the future.