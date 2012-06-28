Analysis

Lance Briggs believes Chicago Bears can make Super Bowl run

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 05:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

By late afternoon on Nov. 20, 2011, the Chicago Bears were among the NFL's darlings. They had just wrapped up their fifth straight victory, an 11-point win over the Chargers. With this coming one week after a 24-point blowout of the Detroit Lions, Chicago had the league's full attention.

The Bears, thanks in part to their newly efficient quarterback Jay Cutler, were 7-3 and poised to make good on their missed opportunity in the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

Then, word came that Cutler had broken his thumb during the win over San Diego. Suddenly, everything changed.

Briggs feels Tebow's adulation

Bears LB Lance Briggs tells NFL.com's Ian Rapoport what it feels like to be a personal favorite of QB Tim Tebow. **More...**

The Cutler-less Bears stumbled and bumbled their way to five losses in the final six games and missed the playoffs. Linebacker Lance Briggs can only look back with regret.

"Everybody knew at the time when we were 7-3, there wasn't a hotter team in the NFL," Briggs told NFL.com this week. "Obviously, it was disappointing the rest of those games and not making the playoffs -- we were sitting in great position for the playoffs. But I think everyone knows the potential and knows how good we can be."

Briggs hasn't shied away from expectations. In a radio interview earlier this week, he stated that he believed this version of the Bears could be the best team he's been on. Considering their standing in a brutal NFC North, that's saying a lot. The Green Bay Packers are back, the Detroit Lions are fully loaded with talent and the Minnesota Vikings are ... well, we'll see. But Chicago feels like it's right in the mix.

Changes were made on the heels of last season's collapse. General manager Jerry Angelo lost his job, and his successor Phil Emery went to work.

In came receiver Brandon Marshall, a Pro Bowl talent whose freakish athletic ability is now housed in its third NFL locker room in four years. In came defensive end Shea McClellin, the 19th overall pick who may help take a load off star Julius Peppers on a sack-starved unit. In came veteran running back Michael Bush, a proven competitor who also serves as insurance in case Matt Forte holds out. Throw in a more secure backup quarterback in Jason Campbell and defensive backfield depth in the form of Jonathan Wilhite and Kelvin Hayden, and the Bears' fortunes appear to have improved.

Oh, and did we mention Cutler is healthy?

"Adding to the team that we had last year can only make it better," said Briggs, who spent the week serving as the ambassador to New Era's NFL sideline hats. "That should only make it better. We made some great pickups, we got really aggressive, grabbing Brandon Marshall, bringing in Kelvin Hayden, Wilhite, [return specialist Eric] Weems. It gives us a chance to make a championship run this year."

Marshall, it appears, is the wild card. A 6-foot-4, 230-pound freakazoid, Marshall has bounced in and out of the headlines. A locker room mystery who has recently unveiled himself by publicly speaking about borderline personality disorder, he hasn't always behaved. But he's said all the right things this time. He wants to lead.

"It took seven years to harness (my talents) and put it in a positive direction, and I'm excited about it," said Marshall, as quoted by ChicagoBears.com. "This is the first year that I actually felt pressure as far as, 'I've got to work because there are some young guys and I'm getting older.' I'm recognizing how important it is to bring those guys along."

How that plays out remains to be seen. For his part, Briggs is confident this is the perfect environment for Marshall. And it's not just because he's reuniting with Cutler, though the two did connect 206 times for 2,590 yards and 13 touchdowns during two seasons together in Denver.

"We have a great locker room -- a great locker room and great leadership," Briggs said. "Brandon fits right in. Obviously we're going to go through our ups and downs as far as how this season goes. But he's a great addition to our team, our squad, and he'll be a great leader for us."

Briggs is a nine-year veteran, a sturdy playmaker who has four defensive touchdowns in his career to go along with 13 interceptions. He has shined next to stars like Brian Urlacher and behind the dynamic Peppers. He has a supreme appreciation for playing with such decorated teammates, saying he was "amazed" the first time he saw the way Peppers can move. He spoke with the same reverence for cornerback Charles Tillman, who came into the league when he did.

With all this talent around him on defense -- and with a suddenly rejuvenated, deep offense -- Briggs might be right. It could be the most talented Bears team in a decade. But as they learned last year, it's nothing to take for granted.

"I'll tell you one thing, winning in the NFL is not easy against any team," Briggs said. "But what we can do is build off of what we started in the summer, be as sharp as possible, be able to execute. As long as we're executing and we're sharp fundamentally, a lot of our athletic ability will take over. And that, I think we have plenty of."

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of 2023 NFL season: Rookie at No. 1! Travis Kelce outside top five

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Lions rookie Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start, but is it enough to claim the top spot? Where does Travis Kelce rank amid an up-and-down campaign?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 6: Jalen Hurts soars to No. 1; Brock Purdy knocking on door of top five

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 6. Plus, Brock Purdy reaches the doorstep of the top five. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Week 6 NFL picks: 49ers, Eagles stay perfect; who wins Cowboys-Chargers showdown Monday night?

Will the NFL's two undefeated teams -- San Francisco and Philadelphia -- remain perfect on Sunday? Who wins a fascinating Cowboys-Chargers showdown on Monday night? Check out the Week 6 NFL game picks!
news

As Jakobi Meyers prepares to face Patriots, exploring what it can take to move past viral mistakes

Nearly a year after going viral with a mistake, Jakobi Meyers is in a new uniform and playing better than ever. As Meyers prepares to face his old team, Cameron Wolfe explores what it can take to move past a headline-making gaffe.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 6: How six backfields should distribute carries moving forward 

How should the Indianapolis Colts distribute carries in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor back in the mix? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his answer and examines the usage among five other RB committees.  
news

NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be moved before the league's Oct. 31 deadline

Who's ready for some wheeling and dealing? With the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31, Kevin Patra spotlights 18 players who SHOULD be on the move.
news

NFL PANIC SCALE: Patriots hitting rock bottom; can injury-riddled Bills, mistake-prone Ravens get right?

Can Bill Belichick save a spiraling Patriots season? Will the injury-riddled Bills and mistake-prone Ravens smooth things out before it's too late? Adam Schein ranks nine teams on the PANIC SCALE.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects as college football approaches midseason

Which NFL draft prospects are making the strongest case for a coveted all-star game invite? Chad Reuter unveils his ranking of the top 20 Senior Bowl prospects as we approach the midway point of the college football season.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 5 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Eagles vault back up to No. 2, Lions hit top five, Jaguars crack top 10

How do the NFL Power Rankings shake out after an eventful Week 5? Eric Edholm sees two well-rounded powers reigning supreme. Where do the Lions slot in following another impressive showing? How far do the Cowboys fall in the wake of a blowout loss?
news

The First Read: Bandwagons to hop on/off following surprising Week 5; must-see showdown in Week 6

With surprises popping up across the NFL, Jeffri Chadiha identifies the bandwagons to ride. Plus, risers/sliders in Week 5, an updated look at the MVP race and the most intriguing game on the schedule in Week 6.
news

Chaos conference: Examining the crowded field of a muddied AFC through five weeks

While the NFC has a clear top tier, the AFC picture is waiting to crystalize thanks to some agents of chaos who have muddied the waters. Judy Battista breaks down the conference following a wild Week 5.