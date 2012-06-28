Lance Briggs believes Chicago Bears can make Super Bowl run

Briggs is a nine-year veteran, a sturdy playmaker who has four defensive touchdowns in his career to go along with 13 interceptions. He has shined next to stars like Brian Urlacher and behind the dynamic Peppers. He has a supreme appreciation for playing with such decorated teammates, saying he was "amazed" the first time he saw the way Peppers can move. He spoke with the same reverence for cornerback Charles Tillman, who came into the league when he did.