Lance Ball signs free-agent tender with Denver Broncos

Restricted free-agent running back Lance Ball signed his tender with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday.
The diminutive but powerful tailback rushed for 158 yards on 42 carries last season as he spelled Willis McGahee and Knowshon Moreno.
Ball has bounced around the league since coming out of Maryland. Originally a college free agent with St. Louis, he made the Rams' practice squad in 2008 before joining Indianapolis that year and making the Colts' active roster for the regular season finale. He also spent time on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad before latching on with the Broncos for the last three seasons.
The 27-year-old has rushed for 801 yards in his career and two scores. He's also caught 27 passes for 230 yards and two TDs.
