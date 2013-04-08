Lance Ball signs free-agent tender with Denver Broncos

Published: Apr 08, 2013 at 01:20 PM

Restricted free-agent running back Lance Ball signed his tender with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday.

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

The diminutive but powerful tailback rushed for 158 yards on 42 carries last season as he spelled Willis McGahee and Knowshon Moreno.

Ball has bounced around the league since coming out of Maryland. Originally a college free agent with St. Louis, he made the Rams' practice squad in 2008 before joining Indianapolis that year and making the Colts' active roster for the regular season finale. He also spent time on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad before latching on with the Broncos for the last three seasons.

The 27-year-old has rushed for 801 yards in his career and two scores. He's also caught 27 passes for 230 yards and two TDs.

Ball later tweeted about staying with the Broncos for another season:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams appears headed to franchise tag after 2021 season

There have been no recent talks about a new contract between the Packers and WR Davante Adams, and it's likely heading toward a franchise tag this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL coaching roundup: Examining team coaching questions with two weeks left in regular season

With two weeks remaining in the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews several coaching situations around the league including what the Chicago Bears plan to do with Matt Nagy. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW