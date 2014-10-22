Around the NFL

LaMarr Woodley likely out for season with torn biceps

Published: Oct 22, 2014 at 01:45 PM

The Oakland Raiders have seen the last of one disappointing free-agent signing this season.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that defensive end LaMarr Woodley suffered a torn biceps muscle in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to a source. His season is believed to be over.

The Raiders gave Woodley a two-year, $12 million contract in March, teaming him with Justin Tuck on a new-look defensive line. Woodley had not made an impact prior to Sunday's injury, registering just five tackles and no sacks in six games.

Raiders coach Tony Sparano told reporters on Wednesday that Woodley had suffered a biceps injury and said that it "could be" serious. Per the Raiders' official depth chart, Woodley's primary backup is Benson Mayowa, a 2013 undrafted free agent.

It's fair to wonder if Woodley has already played his final snap as a Raider. Perhaps we should assume so.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

