LeGarrette Blount, however, was the volume back again as the Patriots handed off to him often right from the start. His 19 carries were right on par with his average of 16 rush attempts per game since Week 3, and that trend should continue going forward. As we've seen in the past with the Patriots, as the weather gets colder they like to feed their power back more and more, so Blount's opportunity volume should remain high as the season draws on. There is a chance that White and even Brandon Bolden get more involved in the weeks to come, but it won't be enough to take away from Blount's usage whatsoever. Blount can be started confidently again as an RB2 in Week 11 against the Bills on Monday night.